'Everyone Entitled to Speak Freely': Manipur CM on Kuki MLAs Letter to PM

Days after Kuki MLAs of Manipur requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a separate chief secretary and DGP for the Kuki-dominated hills areas in the northeastern state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday asserted that everyone was entitled to speak freely in a democracy.

Ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, submitted a memorandum to Modi on Wednesday, requesting that “posts equivalent to the chief secretary and DGP" be established in five hill districts of the state to ensure “efficient administration" in the wake of the state’s three-month ethnic violence.

The five districts for which they raised this demand are Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl.

“In a democracy, everyone is entitled to speak freely," the chief minister told reporters here after a programme on the occasion of Sadbhavna Diwas. Though there were a number of MLAs at the function, none spoke to the media on the issue.

The Kuki MLAs, in their memorandum, claimed, “The IAS, MCS, IPS and MPS officers belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribes have been unable to function and discharge their duties…"

The Kuki-Zo MLAs have also demanded Rs 500 crore from the PM’s relief fund for the rehabilitation of people of the community who have lost their homes and livelihood because of the three-month-long ethnic strife in the state. Earlier, the 10 MLAs had urged PM, Modi, to set up a separate administration for the tribal areas of Manipur.

In his Independence Day speech, CM N Biren Singh had said that certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and foreign plots to destabilise the country have led to the loss of precious lives and properties in the state. He urged all to stop the violence and bring back the “rapid progress the state had witnessed earlier".