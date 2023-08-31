Ex-ISRO Chief Dr K Sivan is Now Chairman of IIT Indore’s Board of Governors

Eminent space scientist and former ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has been appointed as the chairman of the board of governors of IIT Indore for three years, the institute said in a release on Thursday.

Dr Sivan replaces Professor Deepak B Phatak whose tenure ended on August 21, said the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, which introduced a course in Space Science and Engineering this year.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) catapulted India to an elite league of nations after the success of its lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3. India also became the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole.

Dr Sivan headed ISRO from 2018 to 2022 and was in charge of its Chandrayaan-2 mission that was launched on July 22, 2019.

IIT Indore Director Prof Suhas Joshi said they were delighted and excited to have Dr Sivan, an alumnus of IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay, as the chairman of the board of governors.