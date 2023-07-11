Ex-ISRO Chief Kasturirangan Hospitalised in Bengaluru for Treatment of 'Acute Illness'

Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy’s drafting committee K Kasturirangan has been admitted for treatment of an “acute illness", the hospital treating him said on Monday night.

Earlier in the day sources had said the 83-year-old had suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and he was being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment.

“Former Chairman of ISRO Dr K Kasturirangan has been admitted to Narayana Health City, Bengaluru for treatment of an acute illness. Preliminary investigations are ongoing and he is closely being monitored and treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences said in a statement.

“We will provide further details and updates as the need arises," it said.

Kasturirangan has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (200309) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India.