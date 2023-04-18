Exhibition at G20 Health Working Group Meet Showcases Co-WIN, Mobile BSL-3 Laboratory

An exhibition showcasing India’s digital health initiatives such as Covid vaccination portal Co-WIN and ICMR’s mobile BSL-3 lab has been drawing a lot of attention, particularly from foreign delegates at the second G20 Health Working Group meeting here.

Eighteen stalls have been put up on the sidelines of the second G20 health working group meeting which began on Monday, each showcasing India’s digital health programmes and initiatives.

India’s G20 Presidency has prioritized three areas of health which include health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response with a focus on one-health and antimicrobial resistance; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

The ICMR’s mBSL-3, which is the first biosafety level three containment mobile laboratory in South Asia, has been stationed at the parking. It has been drawing a large number of eyeballs.

The mobile laboratory was set up in February last year to investigate newly emerging and re-emerging viral infections that are highly infectious and potentially lethal for human beings, said Dr Rajnikant Srivastava, senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The existing infrastructure of BSL-3 laboratories is fixed and dependent on transporting samples from near and far locations, often leading to delays in diagnosis. "The mobile lab has an intelligent control automation system and can be simply driven around to various locations, just like a normal bus," Dr Srivastava said.

Also on display at the exhibition is ICMR’s ultra-portable hand-held digital medical X-ray which is used for various diagnostic purposes. Made in India just a month ago, the device weighs 1.8 kg, unlike the conventional portable X-ray which weighs 20 to 70 kg.

"This X-Ray system looks and weighs just like a normal SLR camera and can be carried even in hand," Dr Rajnikant said.

Also, a portable cervical cancer screening device is being showcased at the exhibition.

Several mobile applications such as a fever tracker, a malaria dashboard for real-time surveillance of communicable diseases, and a GDM app for streamlining the treatment of hypertension and diabetes are also being displayed at the ICMR’s stall.

A stall showcasing India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme and Co-WIN portal that enabled the delivery of more than 220 crore vaccine doses has been set up. The Co-WIN platform has been made available as a "digital public good" for all nations. It is a scalable, inclusive and open platform that serves the entire public health system of the nation.

Another stall has been put up to showcase the government’s Ni-kshay portal, a repository of TB patients which also tracks their life cycle including treatment digitally.

One of the stalls at the exhibition showcased the national teleconsultation service e-Sanjeevani.

Stalls have also been set up to showcase the services provided by the government under the Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (National digitalization of health records and services) and AYUSH.

The second Health Working Group meeting under India’s G20 presidency will conclude on April 19. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations are participating in it.

