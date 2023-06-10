EXO Set To Make A Thrilling Comeback In July, Album To Include Kai's Voice

K-pop band EXO is making their much-anticipated comeback in July. This comes at a time when three members of the group Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin, are at odd lengths with their management agency SM Entertainment. It was just a week ago when the idols announced they’d taken a legal route for the termination of their contracts with the company. Rumours quickly began surfacing that production of an upcoming music video would be postponed tentatively. However, SM Entertainment quickly rubbished the claim confirming “all seven EXO members" will carry out their schedule in an official statement.

Now, the management agency has revealed the release date of the all-boy band’s seventh full-length studio album. Here’s everything that you need to know:

EXO’s upcoming music album

On Friday, SM Entertainment announced all the plans and promotion schedule of the group’s forthcoming album as proceeded as planned, per Soompi. “EXO’s seventh full-length album will be released on July 10. As it is an album everyone has put their all into, promotions related to the album will proceed as planned," said the company adding, “We will release more details soon."

Member Kai’s absence

Rover hitmaker Kai is currently enlisted in the Army and is serving his mandatory military service. Though he will remain absent for the most part of the new album, fans will be happy to know that the musical venture does include the member’s voice. The company has previously confirmed he was a part of preparing for the comeback before his Army enlistment.

The Legal dispute