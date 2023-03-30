Amid an ongoing showdown between the BJP and the Congress over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, Germany today responded to the issue and said, “fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case of the Wayanad MP.

“We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict," Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson said while addressing a press briefing.

Advertisement

“We expect that the standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi," the spokesperson said in her remarks, which were telecasted on public broadcaster Deutsche Well or DW.

While speaking in German, the spokesperson also said, “It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis."

The remarks come just hours after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said no foreign diplomat has raised with him the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, which was an outcome of a law “supported" by the Congress leader in the past.

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, Jaishankar said Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha happened as he refused to express regret about the disparaging remarks he made against a community at a public meeting four years ago.

“The law is the law, unless somebody thinks that the law is not for them," Jaishankar said.

Advertisement

The minister replied in the negative to a question whether any of his diplomatic counterparts had raised the issue with him. “Four years ago Rahul Gandhi was disparaging of a community in a public meeting. It is on public record. A member of that community took offense and began legal proceedings," Jaishankar said, on how he would explain the issue to his counterparts abroad.

Read all the Latest India News here