Home » India » Explosives Recovered in Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh; Cop Injured in IED Blast

Explosives Recovered in Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh; Cop Injured in IED Blast

Two-three Naxalites were killed or injured, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into the forest hideouts

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:35 IST

Bijapur, India

A memorial of Naxalites was also destroyed by the security forces (Representational Photo/PTI)

Security forces have conducted a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district during which they busted a Naxalite camp and recovered a cache of explosives and items of daily use, police said on Wednesday.

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable received minor injuries after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off on Wednesday when the security personnel were returning after the operation, they said.

Multiple encounters took place during the operation carried out from Monday in core forest areas near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits, located more than 450 km from state capital Raipur, the police said.

Two-three Naxalites were killed or injured, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into the forest hideouts, a police official claimed.

Separate joint teams of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA)- an elite unit of the CRPF, Special Task Force (STF) and DRG from Bijapur and neighbouring Dantewada district on Monday launched the offensive against Naxalites in their stronghold in Pidia, a senior police official said.

On Tuesday, multiple encounters took place between the security personnel and Naxalites at different locations, he said.

During the operation, security forces busted a hideout of Naxalites and recovered a cache of explosives, items of daily use, tailoring materials and medicines, the official said without giving more details.

A memorial of Naxalites was also destroyed by the security forces, he said.

    • On way back after the operation on Wednesday, constable Ajay Mandavi, belonging to Dantewada DRG, inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering a blast, he said.

    The constable received minor injuries, the official said, adding he has been admitted to the Bijapur district hospital for treatment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

