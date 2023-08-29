Extra Deployment, Cops in 3 Shifts & Capital-Specific Inputs: Delhi Security Beefed Up Post Khalistan Graffiti Row

A day after pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared at multiple spots and metro stations in Delhi, security in the national capital has been beefed up though sources said no fresh input has been raised by Intelligence agencies.

Apart from additional paramilitary forces, senior officers of districts have been divided into three shifts and they will be on the move in their areas to check such incidents, News18 has learnt.

On Sunday, controversial pro-Khalistan slogans were seen at Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi metro stations. Videos of the slogans were also sent to top Khalistani terrorists based in US and Canada and then a compiled video was released, threatening the security grid of the country ahead of G20.

The graffiti incident has triggered concerns in the national capital ahead of the G20 summit in which global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will visit Delhi.

According to sources, the top brass of Delhi Police has decided that while senior officers will be available in the district, mid-level officials and staff have been given dedicated places to look after. This includes markets, metro stations and other key places. Some areas have been divided into zones where Delhi Police officials have been given charge to keep a track on patrolling.

Apart from this, close to two dozen companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in New Delhi and West Delhi which are more prone to Khalistani activities.

No Proper Alert

A senior Delhi Police official responsible for the law and order situation in the capital told News18 that there was no specific input regarding such activities. The alert which districts received was regarding Independence Day on August 15 — a routine affair. Also, there was no information that pro-Khalistan entities (PKEs) are planning activities in Delhi to dent the country’s image.

The latest input reviewed by News18 talks about various threats which Intelligence agencies warn against in frequent intervals or on any special occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day etc. There was no input which hinted about any probable activities by PKEs.

However, sources in the Intelligence Bureau claimed that the input which was shared with all was enough, in detail and had information about PKEs’ graffiti move.