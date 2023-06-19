Extreme Climate Ravages Sikkim, Stranding Tourists & Disrupting Connectivity; Rescue Operations by Indian Army Underway

Extreme climate conditions have severely impacted Sikkim during its peak tourist season. Relentless rainfall over a span of five days has disrupted normal life in this Himalayan state. A landslide near the Chungthang area has resulted in the loss of road connectivity with the sensitive Indo-China border.

Minister of Road and Bridges, Samdup Lepcha, visited the worst affected area and urged the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) to expedite the process of reopening the road. GREF will be installing bailey bridges to restore the vital route as soon as possible.

Over the past two days, more than 3,000 stranded tourists have been rescued due to the landslide. The Dentam area has experienced incessant rainfall, leading to the complete washing away of the road connecting Dentam with Pelling and Gyalshing, caused by the swelling Kalaz River. As a result, a kaccha house, an RCC building owned by Phurba Lepcha, two crematory sheds, and a JCB machine belonging to Lok Bdr Thapa near Dentam Bridge have been swept away by the rising water levels.

The road linking Uttarey to Sopakhain in West Sikkim has been severely damaged in multiple places, with two bridges and several trout and poultry farms being washed away. In Sombaria, West Sikkim, the dwelling of Dawa Sangay Sherpa in Lower Okhrey is at risk of collapse due to heavy rainfall, prompting the evacuation of all occupants to a safer location.

Furthermore, the Ramam River has experienced a surge in volume, resulting in the complete destruction of temporary bridges at border areas connecting West Bengal. Damage has also been reported at NTPC Salayangdang, where temporary sheds and machinery at the project site were swept away by the Ramam River.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Northeast India over the next three days.