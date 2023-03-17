Famers Have Stopped Long March, but Will Head to Mumbai if Demands Are Not Met: CPI(M) Legislator

The long march of farmers and tribals has halted after assurance from the government, but their representatives on Friday said they will continue to head to Mumbai if they see no concrete steps from the government to address their issues.

“We have halted the long march. But we need to see concrete action from the government that our issues will be addressed or else we will head to Mumbai," Vinod Nikole, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA said.

His party colleague and former MLA Java Gavit is spearheading the long march comprising thousands of farmers who started their walk from Nashik.

He said till the time the government does not issue orders to officials on ground, they will stay put.

Their demands range from Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers, and waiver of farm loans.

The march is currently at Vasind, around 80 kilometres from Mumbai.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who led the talks with Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, termed the discussion with farmers’ representatives positive.

He will also make a statement on the issue in the state legislature on Friday.

