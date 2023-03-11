Families Opposed to Marriage, Couple Ends Life by Jumping Off Hill in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend allegedly jumped to death from the top of a hill in Mumbai. The incident took place in Samta Nagar area on Friday.

The deceased were neighbours and lived in the Kandivali East Janupada area. The police said the couple’s families were opposing the idea of their marriage, NDTV reported.

21-year-old Akash Jhate works as a housekeeper while the minor was a student.

The incident come to light after police received a call about two bodies lying in Samta Nagar. After reaching the site, the police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The police said the girl’s parents found her missing from the home on Friday morning. They reached out to the police after they failed to trace her.

Based on her parent’s complaint, the police registered a case of abduction and launched an investigation. “The minor girl had gone out with her friend in the morning. The man had sent a message to his family from his mobile– ‘I am leaving and will never return’. We are looking into it," officials said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

