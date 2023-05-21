A 22-year-old woman techie employed in Infosys drowned on Sunday after the car she was riding in with her family got stranded in water up to their necks at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru near the Vidhana Soudha due to heavy rains.

With the assistance of concerned individuals who hurried to the flooded underpass in the city center, the fire and emergency services personnel successfully rescued five members of the family and the driver.

However, the woman, identified as Bhanurekha, was unable to survive. She, along with the other survivors, was immediately transported to St Martha’s Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promptly visited the hospital to assess the situation. In response to the tragedy, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to the bereaved family as well as free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.

“The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Following complaints from reporters who were present at the scene and witnessed the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concern over the alleged refusal of doctors to treat Bhanurekha, who was reportedly still alive upon arrival at the hospital. In response, he assured that he would personally investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the driver of the car made an ill-advised attempt to navigate through the water, resulting in the vehicle becoming partially submerged in the middle of the underpass. In a frantic effort to save themselves, the occupants of the car emerged from it.

Unfortunately, the heavy rainfall and hailstorm caused the water level to rise rapidly. In their desperate cries for help, nearby individuals rushed to their aid. Sarees and ropes were thrown to assist them in staying afloat, but their attempts to climb out proved unsuccessful. The emergency services personnel, including skilled swimmers, managed to rescue two individuals by pulling them out, while others were rescued using a ladder.

In addition to the car incident, an autorickshaw also became trapped at KR Circle. Fortunately, a quick-thinking woman passenger managed to save herself by climbing atop the vehicle. The rescuers successfully saved her as well.

Simultaneously, several other vehicles became stranded at another waterlogged underpass near Majestic, also situated in the heart of the city. Individuals inside the vehicles faced immense challenges as they struggled to escape from their precarious situation.

(With inputs from PTI)