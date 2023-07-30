Ibrahim Ali Khan Leaves Fans Drooling as Walks Shirtless After a Football Match; Watch

It is not a secret that Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be making his acting debut soon. However, even prior to his stellar debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan always hogs the limelight by paparazzi appearances from time to time. And his latest one is undeniably too hot to handle since netizens got to see the upcoming actor with his bare, chiselled body.

In a video shared by popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen flaunting his abs at a football club in Mumbai. The video clip clearly shows his chiselled and toned physique as well as his abs after a game of football. He carries his white t-shirt and in hands and later wears it. But before that, he obliged a fan with a selfie and gave a fist bump to a paparazzi guy that really floored away the fans.

Taking to the comment section, fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Ibrahim Ali Khan and his father Saif Ali Khan. One of them wrote, “90s Ka Saif Ali Khan 🔥." Another one commented,"He’s been well raised by his mother." Someone else said, “Humble & down to earth, good looking like his father. 👍🏼." A fan also stated, “More handsome and polished then his father.🙌."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, had sparked dating rumours earlier when they were spotted in the same car post having dinner. Palak had denied these claims, saying that the duo was only friends. Recently, rumours were rife again after the two were seen going to a movie together. According to the latest reports, Palak and Ibrahim’s ‘relationship’ has been approved by their parents.

A Bollywood Life report stated that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan do not meddle in his personal life until he seeks their wisdom. They have given him the freedom to make his own decisions. Elder sister and actor Sara Ali Khan also finds happiness in what makes Ibrahim happy, the report stated.

When the dating rumours first surfaced, Palak jokingly said that Shweta sends her links to paparazzi videos, asking her whereabouts. She often thinks if Palak parties too much, the actor also said. Palak has often alluded that Shweta has been a strict parent throughout.