Farhan Akhtar Goes All Out With His Special Birthday Wish For Wife Shibani Dandekar; See Her Reaction

Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, August 27 and social media is filled with wishes from her industry friends and colleagues. However, the best birthday note comes from her filmmaker-husband Farhan Akhtar. Farhan and Shibani tied the knot last year after dating for some time. The couple often shares photos and videos of each other and their social media PDA always impresses netizens. On Shibani’s birthday, Farhan shared a photo with Shibani and penned a love-filled note.

On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture with his darling wife Shibani, in which the Milkha Singh actor can be seen sporting a suave blue suit and trousers, which he paired with a white shirt. While making a gesture with his right hand, he clutches a coat in his left. Standing next to him, holding him by his arms is the birthday girl Shibani, looking gorgeous and comfy in a textured coat. She carried a red bag as well. Needless to say, the couple looked happy as ever. The actor penned his birthday wish, “Happy birthday partner…may life give you all you want and more…may you always have reasons to smile… (but enough about me) (wink emoji) love you loads. Have the best year yet. (heart emojis)."

Take a look:

Soon after, several fans and celebs swarmed the comment section with warm birthday wishes. Replying to this mushy birthday wish, Shibani Dandekar wrote, “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You! ☺️❤️." Farah Khan wrote, “She married into our family. Bas enough 😂." Tanisha Mukerji commented, “Happyyyy birthday @shibaniakhtar ✨✨." A fan said,"Too cute…happy birthday to ur better half 🎂💐😊😊✨."

The couple dated for a few years before they tied the knot last year. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at the Akhtar family’s Khandala house with just family and a few friends invited. The couple had shared pictures from the wedding, showing that they had a ball at the ceremony. The Don director, in one of his interactions, opened up about his marriage with Shibani and said that while the wedding is merely an official tag to their relationship, the event hasn’t changed their relationship much.