Farmers Storm Mantralaya Building to Protest Against Maharashtra Govt | WATCH Dramatic Visuals

Dramatic visuals emerged from the Mantralaya building in Mumbai on Tuesday where farmers were protesting against the Maharashtra government demanding compensation for their land.

Some farmers jumped from the first floor of the Mantralaya building (state secretariat) to land on a protection net.

Some farmers have been detained and sent to Marine Drive police station. State Minister Dadaji Bhuse spoke to protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya building, ANI reported.

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan said that overall the administrative machinery in the state has completely collapsed.

Advertisement

Farmers were protesting against the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) land pooling from locals.

NCP leader Rohit Pawar said that the government should hear the problems being faced by the farmers.

“If the government had heard the voices of the farmers before they jumped (on the protective net in Mantralaya), then such a thing would not have happened today. The government should hear the problems being faced by the farmers despite the fact that doing such a protest in Mantralaya is not right. The drought situation in Maharashtra is dangerous," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said a resolution of farmers issues will be found.

“I had called the farmers here today. They have had a meeting with (State Minister) Dada Bhuse. A review of their issues will be done in 15 days and a resolution will be found," he said.

Earlier on Monday, several farmers protested in front of MLA Vinod Agrawal’s office in Gondia city in Maharashtra on Monday seeking his intervention for immediate release of pending payment by a cooperative society for procurement of paddy.

Advertisement

The society had allegedly procured 28,059 quintals of paddy worth Rs 5.72 crore from more than 400 farmers but failed to comply with marketing federation norms, the agitators claimed. A police complaint was lodged against 11 directors and four employees of the society but no arrest has been made so far, they said.

MLA Agrawal met the farmers and assured them to raise the matter with authorities. However, the sit-in agitation continued till evening.