Tamil Nadu: Man Kills Son, Mother, Leaves Daughter-in law Seriously Injured A Day After Inter-caste Marriage

The father of a 25-year-old groom belonging to one of the Other Backward Classes(OBC) in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district hacked his son and mother to death, a day after the inter-caste wedding.

The bride, Anusuya, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste(SC), is in hospital, having escaped with injuries.

Anasuya is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Salem district.

The man, identified as Dhanapal, has been apprehended by the police and charges under the SC/STs Act and provisions against murder have been slapped against him.

Dhandapani was on the run and was later arrested by the police on Saturday night.

Subash had gone against his father’s protests to tie the knot, a decision that the father had “forgiven" when he had invited the couple over to dinner for the Tamil New Year on Friday.

Dhanapal was indeed angry with his son for not paying heed to him.

Anasuya’s mother Anitha is still not able to come to terms with what happened to her daughter.

“When my daughter and son in law decided to return home, his father requested that they stay for the night. While the couple was sleeping, his father hacked my daughter first. Upon hearing my daughter’s screams, my son-in-law woke up and tried to stop his father from attacking my daughter when he hacked him to death," Anitha told News18.

“His grandmother who rushed to the room and tried to stop Dhandapani was also killed. My daughter lost a finger on the left hand, she was attacked with a sword on neck, legs and hands," Anitha added.

“They didn’t like my daughter because of our caste…because we belong to SC. They hacked my daughter only because of their hatred for our caste. Caste ruined our lives," she added.

