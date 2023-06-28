Father of Bride Killed by Neighbour on Wedding Eve in Kerala

In a tragic incident, the father of a bride was killed near Kallambalam here allegedly by her neighbour on the eve of her wedding, police said on Wednesday.

Raju (61) was allegedly killed by his neighbour Jishnu, also a former friend of his daughter, following an altercation with him on June 27.

Jishnu was also accompanied by his brother Jijin and their two friends Shyam and Manu at the time of the incident, police said, adding that all of them were aged between 25 and 30 years.

The victim was hit on the head with a hand shovel and had collapsed at the site and on being taken to the hospital was declared dead on arrival by doctors.