Trends :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Father-son Arrested for Raping, Setting Woman on Fire Over Dowry in UP's Ballia

Father-son Arrested for Raping, Setting Woman on Fire Over Dowry in UP's Ballia

On June 25, the two doused the woman with some inflammable oil and set her on fire, police said, she succumbed to burn injuries about a week later

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 15:05 IST

Ballia, India

Before she died, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)
Before she died, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

A man was arrested here along with his son for allegedly setting his daughter-in-law on fire over dowry after he raped her, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer Mohammaed Usman said, "We have arrested one Shankar Dayal Chaube and his son Anand Chaube in connection with the dowry death of a 22-year-old wife of Anand Chaube." According to a police complaint, the two men and their other family members regularly harassed the victim for a dowry of Rs 50,000 and a gold chain.

On June 25, the two doused the woman with some inflammable oil and set her on fire, police said. She succumbed to burn injuries about a week later.

Advertisement

Before she died, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • "In her statement, the woman accused her father-in-law of raping her before she was set on fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on July 3," police said.

    Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of IPC at Bairiya Police Station. The matter is still under investigation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 28, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 15:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App