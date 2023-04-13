Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Father-Son Duo Killed in Kolkata Fire

Father-Son Duo Killed in Kolkata Fire

The fire broke out at 7.20 am at a shoe label printing unit located beside Hotel Albela in Kolkata's Tiljala area earlier today

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:32 IST

Kolkata, India

A police officer said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Representational Image/PTI)
A father-son duo was killed and another person was critically injured in a fire at a shoe label printing unit in Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out at 7.20 am at the unit located beside Hotel Albela in the Tiljala area and efforts are being made by four fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, a police officer said.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

