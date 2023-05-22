Father-Son Killed, 8 Injured in Accident in UP's Ballia

Trends :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
A jeep and a Scorpio collided near the Inderpur petrol pump. Ramashankar Chauhan (45) and his father Khichdi Chauhan (65) were killed as the jeep turned turtle upon impact while eight others were injured

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST

Ballia, India

The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Nagra. (Representational Image/ANI)
A father-son duo was killed while eight people sustained injuries in a collision between two SUVs in the Gadwar area of the district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the crash caused one of the vehicles to flip upon impact.

A jeep and a Scorpio collided near the Inderpur petrol pump. Ramashankar Chauhan (45) and his father Khichdi Chauhan (65) were killed as the jeep turned turtle upon impact while eight others were injured, a police officer said.

The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Nagra, he said.

The victims from Majhouva village were on their way to attend a ceremony, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST
last updated: May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST
