Ferry Flight Departs from India to Russia for US-bound Stranded Passengers: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday assured the safe return of San Francisco-bound passengers stranded in Russia after an Air India flight made an emergency landing there and said a ferry flight has already departed from India.

Air India flight AI173 with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan, Russia on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

“We have a Boeing 777-200 that took off at 1 pm…the flying time is around six-and-a-half hours, it will land there and take on board all passengers and fly to San Francisco safely," Scindia told reporters.