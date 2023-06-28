Fifty Fifty FF-55 Winning Numbers for Wednesday, June 28 LIVE; Here’s LUCKY Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF-55 lucky draw for Wednesday, June 28. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list of winning numbers for Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-55 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FK 243582 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FL 239705 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: K T SANTHOSH

Agency No.: A 5854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0381 0634 0809 0991 1111 1166 2755 3724 3753 4138 4281 4400 5091 5198 6011 7070 7483 7822 8132 8635 8800 9134 9511

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FA 243582 FB 243582

FC 243582 FD 243582

FE 243582 FF 243582

FG 243582 FH 243582

FJ 243582 FL 243582

FM 243582

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0338 1224 1394 1670 4804 4981 5524 7096 7449 8477 9309 9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0019 0090 0767 1011 1570 2693 2750 3403 4041 4135 4178 5566 5740 6073 6139 6404 6656 6842 6876 6929 7374 7523 8026 8574

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0134 0470 0762 0812 0929 0953 1140 1171 1288 1300 1419 1526 1877 1958 2097 2211 2281 2356 2429 2471 2559 2622 2789 2810 2883 2916 2993 3136 3207 3284 3322 3547 3549 3584 3649 3669 3831 3883 4237 4442 4454 4589 4613 4670 4734 4995 5062 5271 5299 5610 5673 5767 5948 5984 6060 6063 6065 6287 6302 6454 6458 6768 6844 6990 7139 7345 7349 7419 7437 7482 7544 7836 8050 8069 8141 8181 8277 8504 8563 8680 8701 8739 8868 8979 9157 9339 9450 9515 9605 9667 9674 9746 9773 9789 9927 9938

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0051 0067 0260 0308 0348 0363 0388 0409 0428 0490 0495 0682 0734 0880 0894 0996 1049 1071 1212 1242 1262 1350 1429 1485 1576 1691 1729 1745 1768 1893 1963 1967 2104 2141 2179 2249 2280 2353 2467 2520 2524 2579 2780 2799 2818 2819 3002 3028 3040 3132 3190 3197 3266 3326 3439 3446 3508 3577 3727 3734 3877 3941 4072 4379 4405 4419 4464 4598 4619 4646 4689 4729 4913 4985 5090 5097 5179 5227 5364 5372 5412 5649 5661 5704 5841 6149 6231 6276 6353 6493 6542 6583 6783 6808 6944 7112 7217 7218 7252 7331 7403 7464 7719 7846 7855 7902 7990 8009 8130 8330 8363 8396 8484 8661 8768 9041 9108 9180 9330 9405 9453 9505 9580 9591 9733 9877

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.

Is lottery legal in Kerala?

The Kerala Lotteries are regulated by the State Government.