Home » India » Fill Vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes Expeditiously: SC

Fill Vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes Expeditiously: SC

"The Union of India shall take appropriate steps to ensure that the composition of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is completed on an expeditious basis," the bench said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Supreme Court of India. ((File photo/Reuters)
Supreme Court of India. ((File photo/Reuters)

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to ensure that vacancy in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is filled on an expeditious basis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala noted the submission of the Centre that there is one vacancy in the Commission.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ambedkar Association for Development seeking to fill appointments to the post of Chairperson/Vice-Chairperson and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes within a stipulated period.

BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla is the chairperson of the Commission.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes is an Indian constitutional body established with a view to provide safeguards against the exploitation of Scheduled Castes and Anglo Indian communities to promote and protect their social, educational, economic and cultural interests.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 16, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 15:01 IST
