FIR Against 4 After 89 Girls Not Found During Surprise Night Inspection at State-run Residential School

An FIR has been filed against four persons, including the warden of a state-government-run residential school after only 11 of the total 100 girl students registered there were found present on the premises during a surprise inspection at night, a senior official said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that the inspection at Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School, Paraspur, was conducted on Monday night.

“A total of 100 girl students are registered there, but only 11 girl students were found present in the school. Warden Sarita Singh could not give a satisfactory answer when asked about the absence of 89 girl students," the DM said.

“This is serious negligence. Residential girls’ schools cannot run in this manner," the DM said, adding she has ordered the registration of an FIR.