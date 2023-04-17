Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » FIR Lodged After 'security Lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala Residence

Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 15:10 IST

Chandigarh, India

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File Photo: PTI)
The Punjab Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged security lapse at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Patiala residence, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence. He added that the person escaped after a servant raised an alarm.

A police official in Patiala said a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, he added.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu said he had spoken to the Punjab Police chief and the SSP of Patiala over the issue.

“This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab," he tweeted.

first published: April 17, 2023, 15:10 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 15:10 IST
