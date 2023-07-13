FIR Registered Against Former Minister & BJP MLA Munirathna for Using Explosives for Quarrying

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA Munirathna has been booked under the Explosives Act and Karnataka Land Revenue Act along with three others for carrying out blasts to mine stones in a quarry at Hunasamaranahalli.

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma.

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the ‘illegal’ mining activities. The villagers too had staged a demonstration against the usage of explosives for quarrying.