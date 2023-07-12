Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Fire at Car Service Centre in Mayapuri, 20 Vehicles Gutted

Fire at Car Service Centre in Mayapuri, 20 Vehicles Gutted

According to the officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the car service centre in West Delhi

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:07 IST

Delhi, India

The officials siad that there were no reports of any injuries. (File Image: AP)
The officials siad that there were no reports of any injuries. (File Image: AP)

Around 20 vehicles were damaged in a fire at a car service centre in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area on Wednesday, officials said here.

There were no reports of any injuries, they added.

According to the officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the showroom.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a call about the fire was received at 7.25 am and 19 fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire has been doused off and a cooling process initiated, he said.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said teams of police and the DDMA were also involved in dousing the flames at the Mahindra Service Centre in Mayapuri Phase-I.

The fire is under control now, he said.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Around 15-20 vehicles got burnt partially or completely, Veer added.

    The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 12, 2023, 14:07 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 14:07 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App