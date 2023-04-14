Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Fire at Eatery in South Mumbai, None Injured

The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, officials said

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes. (File photo)
A fire broke out at an eatery in Kala Ghoda area of south Mumbai early on Friday, officials said.

The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, they said.

Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, chimney, furniture and scrap material of the eatery, according to a fire brigade official.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

first published: April 14, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 14:16 IST
