Fire Breaks Out at Ahmedabad Hospital, 125 Patients Evacuated; No Casualty Reported

Fire Breaks Out at Ahmedabad Hospital, 125 Patients Evacuated; No Casualty Reported

The police inspector said that the fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 09:49 IST

Ahmedabad, India

No injuries have been reported so far. (Representative Image: ANI)

A fire broke out in the basement of a ten-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, 125 patients were evacuated from the premises.

Inspector MD Champavat, Shahibaug police station said that so far no casualty has been reported.

Due to renovation works, several items were stored in the basement. As these items caught fire, it caused a massive smoke.

Chamapavat station said that according to preliminary information, the fire broke out around 4:30 am in the Rajasthan Hospital’s basement. The hospital — run by a charitable trust — is located in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug area.

Police Inspector MD Champavat said, “Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out." He said that nearly 100 patients were evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure.

Deputy chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia said that the fire broke out in the second basement of the ten-storey Rajasthan Hospital and a call was made to them at around 4:30 am.

Around two dozen fire fighting vehicles were rushed to the scene, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that he had talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took information about the tragedy. He added that the local administration is engaged in fire fighting, rescuing patients and relief work.

    • The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: July 30, 2023, 08:38 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 09:49 IST
