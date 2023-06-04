Fire Break Out at Hostel of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College; No Death Reported

Fire broke out at a hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Sunday morning but there was no loss of life, officials said.
According to them, the information about the blaze at the old boys hostel was received at 6.09 am .
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building, a senior fire official said.
Another fire broke out in the shanty in northwest Delhi’’s Jahangirpuri at 10.23 am. Eleven fire tenders have been rushed to the site, officials added.
top videos
Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 04, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated: June 04, 2023, 14:50 IST