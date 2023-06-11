Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; 20 Tenders Reach Spot

A fire broke out on Sunday evening in a furniture factory in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area. Till now no causalities or injuries have been reported in it.

The blaze occurred on the upper floor of the factory and all the furniture of the floor was destroyed in it.

As of now, it is not clear what was the exact cause behind the fire.

According to officials, at least 20 fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the fire, news agency PTI reported.

The fire department received a call around 6 pm and as of now four fire engines are still at the spot.