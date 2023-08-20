Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Fire Breaks Out at Garment Warehouse in South Delhi, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Fire Breaks Out at Garment Warehouse in South Delhi, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 00:04 IST

New Delhi, India

A fire broke out at a garment warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

Information regarding the fire in the warehouse, located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here, was received at 5.25 am, they added.

    • The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze, the officials said.

    The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace, they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 20, 2023, 00:04 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 00:04 IST
