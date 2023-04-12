Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Fire Breaks Out at Godown in New Delhi's Narela

A senior fire official said a call about the fire was received around 10 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 12:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Fire-fighting operations are underway. (Representative Image/ PTI)
A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, they added.

A senior fire official said a call about the fire was received around 10 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 12, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 12:10 IST
