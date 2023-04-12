Fire Breaks Out at Godown in New Delhi's Narela

A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, they added.
A senior fire official said a call about the fire was received around 10 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.
first published: April 12, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 12:10 IST