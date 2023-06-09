Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Home » India » Fire Breaks Out At Children's' Hospital in Delhi's; 20 Infants Rescued

Fire Breaks Out At Children's' Hospital in Delhi's; 20 Infants Rescued

As many as nine fire fighting vehicles worked tirelessly to douse the fire in the hospital building

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescued at least 20 infants from the deadly blaze. (Representational Image/AFP)
A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in New Delhi’s Vaishali Colony on Friday. The incident took place after midnight at around 1:30 am at the New Born Child Hospital building. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescued at least 20 infants from the deadly blaze. As many as nine firefighting vehicles worked tirelessly to douse the fire in the hospital building.

    • According to reports, the fire broke out at a shop located in the basement of the building. The hospital runs on the first floor. Out of the 20 infants rescued from the fire, 13 were referred to Arya Hospital in Janakpuri, two were shifted to Newborn Child Hospital in Dwarka Mod, another three to JK Hospital in Janakpuri and three newborn babies were discharged from the hospital.

    The cause behind the incident is not immediately clear. More details are awaited.

