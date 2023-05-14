Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyNew Parliament BuildingBengaluru TrafficDelhi Weather
Fire Breaks out at Wine Shop in Gurugram; Liquor Worth Rs 5 Crore Destroyed

Seven firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze were underway, officials said

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:59 IST

Gurgaon, India

Liquor worth Rs 5 crore was destroyed in the fire. (Photo/ANI)

A wine shop was destroyed in a fire that broke out in the outlet located near Golf Course Road in Haryana’s Gurugram on Sunday. Seven firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze were underway, officials said.

Quoting officials, an ANI report claimed that liquor worth Rs 5 crore was destroyed in the fire. More details are awaited.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in firecracker shops located in an industrial area in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The nearby residential areas were vacated as a precautionary measure due to the intermittent bursting of crackers in the fire.

“The blaze erupted in a firecracker shop before spreading to adjacent godowns. Our priority is to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas surrounding Vikas Estate," news agency PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

first published: May 14, 2023, 11:59 IST
