Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Fire Breaks Out in Two Coaches of Stationed Udyan Express, No Casualties

Fire Breaks Out in Two Coaches of Stationed Udyan Express, No Casualties

According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 13:37 IST

Bengaluru, India

Other sources said firefighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire. (Image/ANI)
Other sources said firefighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire. (Image/ANI)

A fire broke out in the two air-conditioned coaches of the stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station on Saturday morning.

However, there were no casualties as no passengers were inside the bogies.

According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station.

“At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. The fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Other sources said firefighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 19, 2023, 13:37 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 13:37 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App