Home » India » Fire Breaks Out Near Helipad After CM Bommai's Landing in Udupi, Damage Averted

Fire Breaks Out Near Helipad After CM Bommai's Landing in Udupi, Damage Averted

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's convoy had left the helipad for the temple

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST

Karnataka, India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja. (File Photo/ANI)
A major accident was averted at a helipad in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived en route to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the Chief Minister’s convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage.

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.

Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

