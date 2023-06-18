Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainPuri Rath YatraAdipurush RowBhopal News
Fire Destroys 20 Godowns in Pune; No Casualty

Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, moulding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were destroyed in the fire

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 14:51 IST

Pune, India

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

A massive fire broke out in the Kondhwa Road area of Maharashtra’s Pune city on Sunday, destroying nearly 20 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk, as per fire department officials.

Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, moulding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were destroyed in the fire, they said.

    • Twenty-two fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into action and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

    The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

