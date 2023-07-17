Fire in Battery Box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Passengers Safe, Train Set To Move

A fire broke out in the battery box of the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express train at Madhya Pradesh’s Kurwai Kethora station early this morning. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire by 8 am. All passengers were safe as the fire was limited to the battery box, officials said.

The traffic and power block of the coach were sent for examination. The train was later set to move towards Delhi after the defective batteries were taken off.

In another incident last week, stones were pelted at a Vande Bharat Express train near Chennai. Passengers who were boarding the Mysuru-bound train reported the broken window panes to authorities.

Police had said that the stones might have pelted at the train between Basin Bridge and Chennai Central railway station.

In May this year, again stones were pelted at a Vande Bharat train near Chennai’s Arakkonam railway station.

Earlier in July, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the 28th rake of Vande Bharat Express trains will be saffron, adding that, it was inspired by the Tricolour.

The Made-in-India Vande Bharat is complete with state-of-the-art safety features including the KAVACH technology and provides the experience of travelling with a world-class comfort.