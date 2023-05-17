Fire in Shoe Manufacturing Unit in North Delhi

A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit in north Delhi’s Narela area, officials said on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported.
Fire personnel received information regarding the blaze at 10.32 pm on Monday, they said.
A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at 7.15 am.
first published: May 17, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 11:11 IST