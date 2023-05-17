Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Fire in Shoe Manufacturing Unit in North Delhi

Fire personnel received information regarding the blaze at 10.32 pm on Monday, officials said on Wednesday

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:11 IST

New Delhi, India

A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at 7.15 am. (Representational Image/ ANI)
A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit in north Delhi’s Narela area, officials said on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported.

Fire personnel received information regarding the blaze at 10.32 pm on Monday, they said.

A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at 7.15 am.

first published: May 17, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 11:11 IST
