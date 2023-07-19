Fire Breaks Out in Army Tent in Siachen Glacier; 1 Officer Dead, 3 Injured

A fire broke out in an Army tent in Siachen glacier leaving one officer dead and three others injured. The fire was doused before it got to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

The deceased officer was identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer. He succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained during the incident, a statement by Defence PRO said. Three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and third-degree burns.

The injured officers are reported to be in stable condition, the statement added.