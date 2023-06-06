Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Amid Peace Talks; 2 Dead, As Many Injured

According to initial reports, miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh came in and opened fire on three people on Assam's side who were planting trees and saplings

Reported By: Preety Priyadarshinee

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 09:20 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu during signing of the boundary agreement between the two states, in New Delhi on April 20 (PTI Photo)

At a time when talks are on to resolve decades-old border disputes between northeastern states, an incident of firing has been reported from the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border leaving two dead and two injured.

The firing incident was reported from the Dhemaji district of Assam which falls along the Arunachal Pradesh border. According to initial reports, miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh came in and opened fire on three people on Assam’s side who were planting trees and saplings.

The deceased have been identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi. Two others injured are- Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village.

Speaking about the incident Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are yet to mark our permanent border with Arunachal Pradesh. But in most instances, it’s not the neighbouring state attacking us. It’s some miscreants of the state who for their personal benefits, and greed for property, attack us. I have ordered the superintendent of police (SP) and district commissioner (DC) to look into the matter. Discussions are going on for border talks with Arunachal. Pradesh. Will talk and review again. “

Assam and Arunachal share an 804.1-km-long border. Governments of both states signed an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last month to resolve their border disputes.

Assam shares disputed interstate borders with other Northeastern states which have led to many such incidents in the past.

    • Recently the Assam CM Sarma and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma also sat for a very high-level meeting in an effort to solve the border issue at disputed areas.

    Condemning the incident Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also wrote on Twitter, “I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured. District Admin and @DhemajiPolice are on the spot."

