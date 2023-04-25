First Neonatal ICU Established in Primary Health Centre in Remote Tamil Nadu Village

India’s first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at a primary health centre is being established in the remote village of Pudurnadu in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district.

Situated in Jawadhu Hills, this tribal village is home to a population of 27,000 and has a primary health centre that serves roughly 20 nearby hamlets.

Typically, the National Medical Commission (NMC) stipulates that NICUs be established in centers that witness a minimum of 300 deliveries per month and have the capacity to accommodate at least twelve beds. However, exceptions can be granted, and in Pudurnadu’s case, the newly established NICU will have six beds available to accommodate the 30 monthly deliveries in the village.

For residents of Pudurnadu, the closest hospital equipped with neonatal care facilities and a pediatrician is the Tirupathur District Hospital, which is situated approximately 40 kilometers away and requires a travel of more than 90 minutes to reach.

The neonatal ICU in Pudurnadu will be equipped with all the amenities typically found in a secondary care health facility, such as a District Headquarters Hospital.

Dr S Srinivasan, the State Nodal Officer for Neonatal Care, says that the primary goal of establishing this facility is to save the lives of newborns in Pudurnadu and the surrounding hamlets.

“Health-seeking behavior among tribal populations is low, so the government has decided to set up this facility closer to the people. Malnutrition, maternal anaemia, and teenage pregnancy are common among tribal women. They tend to deliver premature babies or babies with low birth weight. This is one of the primary reasons for neonatal mortality, while birth asphyxia and sepsis are other major reasons," Dr Srinivasan explains.

The Pudurnadu NICU is equipped with twelve warmers for thermo radiation, phototherapy treatment for jaundice, suction pumps for sepsis, and six beds with oxygen supply, CPAP, and ventilator facilities to address any respiratory diseases. The facility was established at a cost of approximately Rs 70 lakh.

Although there will not be a pediatrician on site, a doctor from the Pudurnadu Primary Health Centre will receive Facility Based Newborn Care Training, a 15-day training program certified by the Government of India. Additionally, three local nurses have been identified to receive training in neonatal care.

The Director of Public Health, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, detailed how challenging is to run a specialised NICU in Pudurnadu but emphasised the importance of increasing accessibility to healthcare in the region. “We will train the doctors and all the staff in the existing Primary Health Centre," he said.

The State Minister of Public Works, EV Velu, is set to inaugurate the facility today.

