Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » First Photo Proof of Khalistan, Kashmir Protests at London Indian Embassy Being Pak-Backed | Exclusive

First Photo Proof of Khalistan, Kashmir Protests at London Indian Embassy Being Pak-Backed | Exclusive

These pictures were clicked during routine celebrations at Pakistan’s embassy in London after protests, said the sources

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 19:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Among those present were separatists Gurcharan Singh of Dal Khalsa, Gurcharan Punnun and Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Pic/News18
Among those present were separatists Gurcharan Singh of Dal Khalsa, Gurcharan Punnun and Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Pic/News18

These pictures are sufficient to prove that all protests at the Indian embassy in London are sponsored by Pakistan, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

These Khalistani and Kashmiri groups are backed by Islamabad as part of a strategy to bleed India, they added.

These pictures were clicked during routine celebrations at Pakistan’s embassy in London after protests, said the sources.

The photo evidence. Pic/News18

This is the first photo evidence that these groups are working together under the aegis of Pakistan, said the sources.

Advertisement

On March 19, supporters of the Khalistan movement pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s window in a show of anger against the move to arrest separatist Amritpal Singh, who remains elusive.

RELATED NEWS

The external affairs ministry had denounced the incident and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest what it called the breach of security at the embassy in London.

On March 22, police removed temporary security barricades outside the British high commission in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: April 13, 2023, 19:20 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 19:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures