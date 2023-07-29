First Six Months of 2023 Most Peaceful in J&K in Last One Decade, Shows Data

The first half of this year has been the most peaceful period in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir compared to the corresponding periods of the last decade, data shows.

Based on provisional figures collected from news reports by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a website dedicated to providing access to data on terrorism and low-intensity warfare, there have been a total of 27 incidents of killings in the UT between January and June this year. This is the lowest number of incidents recorded for this period since 2012, when 26 such incidents were reported.

A total of 50 lives were lost, including 29 terrorists, nine civilians, and 11 security forces members. One death has not been specified. According to news reports, eight of the terrorists were local, while 19 were of foreign origin.

In the corresponding period in 2019, the year special status under Article 370 was revoked, 222 deaths were recorded in 97 incidents of killings, the highest in the last 10 years. As many as 128 terrorists were eliminated, while 72 security forces personnel were killed.

In 2022, 169 terror-related deaths were reported in J&K, in which a record 130 terrorists were neutralised. This number was the second-highest in the last 10 years, after 2020, when 134 terrorists were eliminated.

The number of terror-related incidents was also at a seven-year low for the six-month period this year, with 123 incidents, compared to as high as 270 incidents last year for the same January-June duration. According to the SATP numbers, a total of 108 such incidents took place in the first six months of 2015.

Besides the developmental push, an important reason for the fall in terror-related incidents could be a perceptible decline in cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. According to Union Home Ministry data shared in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the first six months of this year saw zero ‘net infiltration’ in J&K. This is a significant drop from the 141 cases of infiltration reported in 2019.

The last two months have been particularly fruitful for anti-terror operations in the UT, with at least seven terrorists being killed while trying to cross over to the Indian side, according to reports

Explaining the government’s “well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration", Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that it includes “tactical deployment of forces at the International Border (IB)/Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like Surveillance Cameras, Night Vision Cameras, Heat Sensing Gadgets, etc., and multi-tiered deployment along IB/LoC, border fencing."

Intelligence personnel tasked with gathering advanced and target-oriented information regarding infiltration, ambushes, and foot-patrolling conducted by security forces have also been deployed. Additionally, Border Police Posts have been established to generate local intelligence and to take proactive measures against infiltrators along the IB and the LoC.

Besides the crackdown on terrorists by security forces, central agencies and the J&K government have also apprehended over-ground network of supporters and sympathisers, dismantling the terror financing ecosystem, including the hawala and narco terror modules.

A few days ago, the J&K government terminated the services of three government employees for allegedly supporting terror activities. The latest sacking has taken the total number of such dismissals to 52 since 2021 when the administration constituted a task force to scrutinise government employees suspected of secessionist activities, according to an Economic Times report.

The successful crackdown on terror is also starting to reflect in the social sphere of Kashmiri lives. On Thursday, after over three decades, the Shia community in the capital city of Srinagar took out a Muharram procession, with over 25,000 people participating in the march.

“Today 8th Mohram (Muharram) procession has been another historic landmark in our continued march towards peace and stability. Shia brethren here are quoting it as a historic day in J&K History which is showing a situation at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing in the state," the J&K police had tweeted.

The Kashmir Valley also witnessed the most peaceful Ramzan month this year since militancy broke out in the Valley in 1989, according to a report by The Hindu. Throughout the given period, there were no reported incidents of law and order disturbances or militant attacks. Additionally, the encounter graph reached an unprecedented low, with zero casualties among both militants and security forces.

In 2022, in the month of April, which roughly coincided with Ramzan, Kashmir witnessed 17 incidents of killings in which 26 terrorists were killed, while five security forces personnel and two civilians lost their lives, according to the SATP database.

In May, the government achieved another successful milestone by hosting the crucial G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar. This event marked the first major international gathering in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of special status in August 2019. Over three days, representatives from 27 countries were given the chance to visit the historic Mughal garden, enjoy a game of golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course, and experience a shikara ride on Dal Lake.