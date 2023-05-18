Odisha Gets First Vande Bharat Weeks Ahead of Jagannath Yatra, Will Help Ease Pilgrim Rush to Temple Town

Just weeks ahead of the famous Jagannath Yatra in Puri, Odisha got its first Vande Bharat for the temple town as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train on Thursday.

Operating between West Bengal’s commercial city Howrah and Odisha’s temple town Puri, this train is now the fastest between the two stations covering the distance in around 6 hours and 30 minutes.

This train is roughly one hour faster than the Shatabdi that was already running between the two stations.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled for June 20 this year and the train starting just weeks before that will ease the journey for pilgrims coming to the temple town.

“We operate special trains during the Yatra. This semi-high speed train will help us ease the traffic during the travel rush for the Yatra," an official from the East Coast Railways said.

This is not just the first Vande Bharat for Odisha but the entire East Coast Railways zone. The train will have seven commercial stops for either side — Khudra road Jn, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jajpur K road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur Jn — and will operate six days of the week, except Thursday.

“This train will cover the distance in 6.40 hours from Puri and 6.25 hours from Howrah. This is now the fastest train between the two stations," the Railways Ministry said.

The train has 16 coaches — 14 chair cars and two executive classes. Both the classes are costlier than Shatabdi, except the chair car journey from Howrah.

According to the Railways, an executive class ticket will cost Rs 2,420 from Howrah while for chair car the cost will be Rs 1,265. The same for Shatabdi is Rs 2,130 for the executive class and Rs 1,380 for the chair car.

From Puri, Vande Bharat will cost Rs 1,430 for chair car and Rs 2,615 for the executive class. For Shatabdi, the cost is Rs 1,415 for chair car and Rs 2,165 for executive class.

This Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train will start commercial operations from May 20, Saturday. From Howrah, the train will start from 6:10am and will reach Puri at 12.35pm. The train will start from Puri at 1.50pm and will reach Howrah at 8.30pm.

This is the 16th pair of Vande Bharat for India and the second for West Bengal. The state will get another pair next week when the Assam-Bengal train is scheduled to be inaugurated. Since April 1, the ministry has delivered five pairs of trains and this is the sixth pair. In the coming weeks, more Vande Bharat trains are expected to be rolled out.