Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Fishermen Explain The Reason Behind Receding Sea Water Level From Rameswaram Coastline

Fishermen Explain The Reason Behind Receding Sea Water Level From Rameswaram Coastline

Fishermen are using bull carts and cattle to fetch fish from boats.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 19:57 IST

Chennai, India

A fisherman said that even if the seawater rises to 6-7 feet, they go fishing without fear.
A fisherman said that even if the seawater rises to 6-7 feet, they go fishing without fear.

With summer almost here, the level of seawater is constantly receding in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram leaving fishermen in great distress. They are using bull carts and cattle to fetch fish from boats. The seawater from the coast recedes in the morning and is normal by the afternoon. While it has been a distress for the fishermen, the locals are also worried.

Speaking to News18 Tamil, Jerome, a fisherman from Rameswaram, explained why the water level of the sea has been constantly receding near the coastline. “It is normal for the water level to be low in summer. Every 6 hours the ocean currents change. From the outside, it looks like a wave but the current in the sea runs like a river for 6 hours on the right side and for 6 hours on the left side," he added.

In summer, when the ocean currents depend on wind speed. This is usually a periodic occurrence. During the tsunami in 2004, the sea receded about 500 metres from the coastline, briefly exposing the submerged part of town before massive waves struck the coast causing damage and taking several lives along with it.

Advertisement

Most people in Rameshwaram are used to it. For the fishermen, they have to venture out into the sea irrespective of the situation to make a living.

One of the fishermen also stated that if the seawater rises to 6 feet to 7 feet, they go fishing without fear. “People who are not aware of the sea are afraid of this, but fishermen aren’t," he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 19:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures