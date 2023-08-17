Five Arrested in UP's Jaunpur After Rape Attempt Video Goes Viral

Five people have been arrested after a video of an attempt to rape a teenage girl in a village in Machhilshahr area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district went viral, police said on Thursday.

The girl’s mother in the police complaint alleged that she along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of August 14 when six youths with whom they had an old enmity came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious, said ASP (Rural) Shailendra Singh.

The mother has alleged that the teenager was taken to a nearby sugarcane field where all of them tried to rape her, the ASP said quoting the complaint. On hearing the girl’s screams, her family members reached the farm after which the accused ran away while abusing them.