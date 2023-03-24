Home » India » Five Glock Pistols, 90 Bullets Dropped by Pak Drone Recovered by BSF in Punjab

Five Glock Pistols, 90 Bullets Dropped by Pak Drone Recovered by BSF in Punjab

The "infiltrating rogue" drone was fired upon by our troops and later during search of the area a packet was recovered from the field, a BSF spokesperson said

Advertisement

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 12:26 IST

New Delhi, India

The dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am. (Rep image: AP)
The dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am. (Rep image: AP)

Five Austria-made Glock pistols and more than 90 rounds of different calibre bullets dropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday from along the International Border in Punjab, officials said.

The dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am.

The “infiltrating rogue" drone was fired upon by our troops and later during search of the area a packet was recovered from the field, a BSF spokesperson said.

Officials said the cache contained five Glock pistols, ten magazines and 91 rounds.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Security agencies suspect the consignment was meant for Khalistani separatist groups in the border state.

The Glock is a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol that is used by counter-terrorist forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and other commando teams.

It is used for close-quarter battle scenario and VIP protection duties as it has a range of 35-50 metres. It is manufactured in Austria and the USA.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 24, 2023, 12:26 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 12:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!