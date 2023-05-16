9 Killed in Massive Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Bengal; BJP Demands NIA Probe

At least nine people were killed and several injured after an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra block in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the families of the deceased. She said the owner of this illegal firecracker factory was arrested earlier but he got bail.

Responding to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Investigation Agency probe into the blast, Banerjee said she does not have a problem with the NIA but the matter should not be politicised.

State Environment Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia confirmed the explosion and said that the government would take steps to provide help to people affected. “We appeal to people to inform us of any illegal firecracker factories that they know of in their area… we will take strong steps against such units," he said.

A police official said the impact of the explosion “was so massive" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed. “It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway," the police officer added.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded the NIA probe into the blast and sought the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor CV Ananda Bose. Adhikari said central forces should be deployed as dead bodies are being shifted illegally by West Bengal Police.

Villagers told PTI that the entire house looked like a “war zone".

(With PTI inputs)